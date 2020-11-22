Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Alarm.com worth $18,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

ALRM opened at $69.46 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.83.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hugh Panero sold 7,546 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $529,502.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,018.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $586,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,741 shares in the company, valued at $15,705,687.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,211 shares of company stock worth $13,750,836. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

