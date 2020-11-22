Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Director Luther C. Iv Kissam Sells 164,191 Shares

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06.

ALB stock opened at $127.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.04. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $130.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $1,137,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

