Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Short Interest Update

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,900 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 236,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ALRS opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.59. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $67.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

ALRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

