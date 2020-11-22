Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Up 28.2% in October

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the October 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $286.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.55. Alexander’s has a 12 month low of $223.02 and a 12 month high of $353.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.12.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexander’s will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALX. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 1,143.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 57,542 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the second quarter worth approximately $4,625,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Alexander’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

