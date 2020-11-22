Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,484.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.31.

NYSE:ARE opened at $164.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.75 and a 200-day moving average of $162.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

