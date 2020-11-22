Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Short Interest Up 26.3% in October

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the October 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ALNA opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.56.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALNA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,420,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 32.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

