Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Altius Minerals from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Altius Minerals from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

