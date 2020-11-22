American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.85 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will post earnings per share of ($3.85) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.66) and the lowest is ($4.77). American Airlines Group posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 434.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($19.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.62) to ($17.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.85) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. 140166 lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.24.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $30.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in American Airlines Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,452 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 177,075 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 93,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 890,602 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 39,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

