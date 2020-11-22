American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.85 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will post earnings per share of ($3.85) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.66) and the lowest is ($4.77). American Airlines Group posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 434.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($19.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.62) to ($17.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.85) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. 140166 lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.24.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $30.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in American Airlines Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,452 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 177,075 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 93,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 890,602 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 39,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.