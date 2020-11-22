American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AEO opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

