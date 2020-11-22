American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,326 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of American Software worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Software by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 29,174 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in American Software by 26.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in American Software by 188.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 80,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Software by 5.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in American Software by 16.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMSWA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $17.27 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $560.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

