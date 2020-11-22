America’s Car-Mart, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of America’s Car-Mart in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will earn $10.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 7.90%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRMT. ValuEngine lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.67.

CRMT opened at $101.64 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average is $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $695.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $512,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $837,489. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

