Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Short Interest Up 14.9% in October

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 966,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the third quarter worth about $657,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 15.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on USAS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target (up previously from $4.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Americas Silver from $3.60 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Laurentian restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.65 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.