AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,638 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of AMETEK worth $23,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,914,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,865,000 after purchasing an additional 133,368 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,721,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,252,000 after acquiring an additional 384,230 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,445,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,697,000 after acquiring an additional 38,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,093,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

In other news, insider Timothy N. Jones sold 7,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.40, for a total transaction of $766,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,886. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $117.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $120.35.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

