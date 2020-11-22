Aminex PLC (AEX.L) (LON:AEX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.83

Aminex PLC (AEX.L) (LON:AEX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $0.87. Aminex PLC (AEX.L) shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 5,312,501 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $17.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.83.

About Aminex PLC (AEX.L) (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located in primarily in Tanzania.

