Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 44.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 576,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 452,601 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $126,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $167,000. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMKR. Credit Suisse Group raised Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $50,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $745,980. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

