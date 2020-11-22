Analysts Anticipate Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will announce $310.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.30 million. Coherent posted sales of $320.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Longbow Research cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Coherent by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coherent by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Coherent by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $120.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. Coherent has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $178.08.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

