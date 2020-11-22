Analysts Anticipate Profound Medical Corp. (NYSE:PROF) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NYSE:PROF) will report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.22). Profound Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

