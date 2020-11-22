Analysts Anticipate Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Post Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to announce ($1.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Valero Energy posted earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 159.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($2.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.7% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 921,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,168 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,856,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 52.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VLO opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

