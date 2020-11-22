Analysts Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will announce $4.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.95 billion and the highest is $4.96 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $19.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.17 billion to $20.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.11 billion to $22.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $78.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average of $60.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.