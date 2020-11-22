Analysts Expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Oxford Immunotec Global reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oxford Immunotec Global.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXFD. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of OXFD opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.68 million, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $17.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.