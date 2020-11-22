Analysts Set ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Target Price at $63.71

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $79.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.89. ASGN has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.41 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 22,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $1,768,507.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,734,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $297,735.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,862.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,545 shares of company stock worth $3,044,714 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,289,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,734,000 after buying an additional 1,346,977 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ASGN by 6.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,222,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,518,000 after buying an additional 70,741 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 834,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.