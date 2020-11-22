Analysts Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT at $8.96

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on B2Gold from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $5.68 on Thursday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $487.17 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,986,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,620,000 after purchasing an additional 186,478 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 49.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,211,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,037 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 8.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,742,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 8.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,598,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after purchasing an additional 883,182 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 19.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,258,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,146 shares during the period.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

