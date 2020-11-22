Analysts Set BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) PT at $42.65

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

Several research firms recently commented on BJ. DA Davidson increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 15,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,915.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $2,185,060.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,882,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,129 shares of company stock worth $20,393,190 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 620,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,777,000 after purchasing an additional 169,707 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,591,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 17,420.37% and a net margin of 2.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

