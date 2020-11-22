Analysts Set CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Target Price at $57.33

Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDK. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

CDK opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.39.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $152,657 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

