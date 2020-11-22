Analysts Set Expectations for The TJX Companies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of The TJX Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.46, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $65.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after buying an additional 186,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

