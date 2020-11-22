Analysts Set Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Price Target at $19.25

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSC shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Harsco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Harsco stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.45. Harsco has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Harsco during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 217.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 22.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

