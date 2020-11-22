Analysts Set Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Target Price at $31.30

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KTB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 759.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.