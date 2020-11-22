Analysts Set NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Target Price at $30.22

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 37.68, a quick ratio of 37.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of -0.53. NextCure has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $70.98.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). NextCure had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. As a group, analysts predict that NextCure will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,228,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after buying an additional 142,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NextCure by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,068,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 736,838 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NextCure by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 466,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NextCure by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 32,282 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextCure by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 253,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 133,300 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

