Analysts Set Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) PT at $48.00

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

PCVX stock opened at $34.72 on Thursday. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.36.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp sold 266,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $13,520,581.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 80,707 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $4,203,220.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 568,295 shares of company stock valued at $28,969,579.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 1,158.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after buying an additional 924,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,532,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $5,732,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $2,029,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at $1,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

