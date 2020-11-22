Analyzing Star Struck (OTCMKTS:SRSK) & WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

Star Struck (OTCMKTS:SRSK) and WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Star Struck alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Star Struck and WESCO International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Struck 0 0 0 0 N/A WESCO International 0 4 6 1 2.73

WESCO International has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.29%. Given WESCO International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WESCO International is more favorable than Star Struck.

Profitability

This table compares Star Struck and WESCO International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Struck N/A N/A N/A WESCO International 1.42% 8.34% 3.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Star Struck and WESCO International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Struck N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WESCO International $8.36 billion 0.37 $223.43 million $5.20 11.92

WESCO International has higher revenue and earnings than Star Struck.

Risk & Volatility

Star Struck has a beta of 5.17, indicating that its stock price is 417% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WESCO International has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WESCO International beats Star Struck on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Struck Company Profile

Star Struck, Ltd. distributes tools, supplies, and equipment to the jewelry industry. The company offers gold testers, precision jewelry gauges, microscopes, magnifiers and loupes, diamond and gold scales and weights, plating systems and supplies, engraving systems, ultrasonic cleaners, steam cleaners and ionic jewelry cleaning systems, jewelry findings, anti-tarnish liners, cotton filled boxes, bench tools, rolling mills, watch repair parts, watch battery replacement tools, and other jewelry supplies, as well as jewelry repair envelopes, forms, layaway, and appraisal products. It also provides adhesives, batteries, customized merchandise bags, diamond accessories, diamond meters and filters, displays, glass display domes, engravers, gift accessories, miscellaneous jewelry retail items, money detectors counterfeit and money counters, pliers, polish and protect products, retail pricing products, ring sizing products, jeweler's screwdrivers, soldering aids, tweezers, watch parts and tools, watch tools, watch straps, and welding products. The company also offers products through its online store and online catalog. Star Struck, Ltd. was formerly known as SBM Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Star Struck, Ltd. in May 1993. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bethel, Connecticut.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc. distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries. It also distributes wires, cables, raceways, metallic and non-metallic conduits, and coupling and fittings; and communications and security products, including structured cabling systems, broadband products, low voltage specialty systems, specialty wire and cable products, equipment racks and cabinets, access controls, alarms, cameras, and paging and voice solutions. In addition, the company sells electrical distribution and controls comprising circuit breakers, transformers, switchboards, panel boards, metering products, and busway products; lamps, fixtures, ballasts, and lighting control products; and motor control devices, drives, relays, timers, pushbuttons, operator interfaces, switches, interconnects, programmable controllers, industrial computers and network, and surge and power protection products. Further, it provides supply chain management and logistics services; and value-added services in the areas of construction, e-commerce, energy and sustainability, engineering, production support, safety and security, supply chain optimization, training, and working capital. It serves industrial firms, electrical and data communications contractors, utilities, commercial organizations, institutions, and governmental entities. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Struck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Struck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.