Analyzing VolitionRx (VNRX) and Its Peers

VolitionRx (NYSE: VNRX) is one of 35 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare VolitionRx to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get VolitionRx alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for VolitionRx and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx 0 0 0 0 N/A VolitionRx Competitors 354 881 1112 105 2.39

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential downside of 0.85%. Given VolitionRx’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VolitionRx has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of VolitionRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

VolitionRx has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx’s rivals have a beta of 1.67, meaning that their average share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VolitionRx and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx $17.10 million -$16.10 million -8.71 VolitionRx Competitors $296.42 million -$15.37 million 110.17

VolitionRx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than VolitionRx. VolitionRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares VolitionRx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx N/A -124.48% -84.48% VolitionRx Competitors -995.37% -555.74% -52.24%

Summary

VolitionRx rivals beat VolitionRx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.