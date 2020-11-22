Andrew E. Iacobucci Sells 14,468 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:USFD opened at $30.01 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on US Foods from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 147.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after buying an additional 360,603 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 18.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

