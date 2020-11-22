Andrew Livingston Sells 68,898 Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) (LON:LMP) insider Andrew Livingston sold 68,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total transaction of £160,532.34 ($209,736.53).

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 224.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 221.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.57. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 132.90 ($1.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 245.40 ($3.21).

Get LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,142.86%.

About LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.