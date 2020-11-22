ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Short Interest Up 22.5% in October

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 654,200 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the October 15th total of 534,100 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,096 shares in the company, valued at $911,092.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,353 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 230,832 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7,483.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 298,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 294,992 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,617,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANIP. Raymond James cut their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

