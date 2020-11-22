Annette Court Purchases 5,000 Shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) Stock

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) insider Annette Court acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £29,300 ($38,280.64).

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 614.20 ($8.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 685.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 695.77. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07. The Sage Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 515.60 ($6.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.32 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.93. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 538 ($7.03) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 642.22 ($8.39).

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

