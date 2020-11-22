ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Up 19.3% in October

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,322,400 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 1,108,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,469.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ANPDF opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $14.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

