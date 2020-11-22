Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Apache in a report released on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.30). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apache’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.16 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. Apache’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apache in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. Apache has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apache by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 65,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Apache by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,947 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Apache by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,206,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,782,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

