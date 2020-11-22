Aperio Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,045 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,808,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

In related news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $417,670.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBA stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

