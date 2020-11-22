Aperio Group LLC Decreases Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Crown by 171.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,559,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after buying an additional 2,248,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Crown by 94,351.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,009,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,761,000 after buying an additional 1,008,613 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 534.1% in the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,335,000 after buying an additional 547,500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 1,070.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 424,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after buying an additional 388,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Crown by 76.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 641,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after buying an additional 277,465 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares in the company, valued at $14,065,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $88,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,762.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $96.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average of $74.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $99.86.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.