Aperio Group LLC Decreases Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,647,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Cognex by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $71.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.70. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $75.53.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $7,051,000.00. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $727,100.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,807,493. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

