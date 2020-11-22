Aperio Group LLC Grows Position in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,296 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.17% of First Horizon National worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 550.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 240.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 226.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Shares of FHN opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon National Co. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

