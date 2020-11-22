Aperio Group LLC Grows Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,499 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of Nuance Communications worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NUAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $41.33 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,695.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $79,474.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,064.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,484. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.