Aperio Group LLC Has $4.81 Million Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 920.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 158,991 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 31,483 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 108.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 60,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.74.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.07). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

