Aperio Group LLC Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,767,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 588,525 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 79,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 67,377 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 31,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.