Aperio Group LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,825 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Core Laboratories worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32,002 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.26.

NYSE CLB opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $898.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 3.15. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $48.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

