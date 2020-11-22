Aperio Group LLC Has $4.97 Million Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,033 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.15% of Targa Resources worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 173.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 8,152.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,645,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,015,000 after buying an additional 1,625,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 164.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $42.13.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

