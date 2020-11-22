Aperio Group LLC Has $5.35 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,810,000 after buying an additional 901,337 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Trimble by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after buying an additional 2,122,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Trimble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,712,000 after buying an additional 118,302 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,927,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,459,000 after buying an additional 57,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Trimble stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.71.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $173,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,377.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,765.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,506 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

