Aperio Group LLC Increases Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Diamondback Energy worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

