Aperio Group LLC Lowers Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,765 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.11% of OneMain worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the second quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 95.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 379.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in OneMain by 268.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the second quarter worth about $160,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.21.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at $87,023,872.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.35. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.