Aperio Group LLC Purchases 4,521 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP opened at $98.38 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average of $86.14.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.40.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

